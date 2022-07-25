KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. left Sunday’s game with soreness in his right hamstring and is considered day-to-day.

“He felt it, and it’s not something he’s had an issue with before, which is amazing to play at as high of a level as he’s played his whole life, to not have anything really bother him muscular-wise,” manager Mike Matheny said. “So yeah, the level of concern was high because this kid has a very high pain tolerance. We’ve seen that, getting hit by pitches and just bouncing back. So we were very cautious and concerned. Still are, we’ll keep an eye on him. But everything is pointing in a good direction.”

Witt missed time earlier this season after getting hit in the hand with a pitch.

“[Witt] is a tough kid. I said, ‘Anybody who can take four fastballs off his hand, this is probably going to be nothing for him,'” Nick Lopez, who replaced Witt, said.

The 22-year-old leads the Royals with 14 homeruns this season and 20 stolen bases.

Witt had scans offsite and they came back “pretty good.”

The Royals went on to win 4-2 and now sit fourth in the AL Central with a 38-57 record.

The ball club will start a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.