KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Major League Baseball season is nearing the halfway point and Kansas City Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. is in the top-three for Rookie of the Year odds in the American League, according to DraftKings.

American League Top Three Odds

Julio Rodrigues; Seattle Mariners: -250 Jeremy Peña; Houston Astros: +400 Bobby Witt Jr.; Kansas City Royals: +1200

Witt leads the Royals with 12 homeruns, 42 RBI and a .444 slugging percentage this season and is second in stolen bases with 12.

Rodriguez leads all rookies with 15 homeruns and 43 RBI, while Peña has 12 homeruns and 31 RBI.

Witt’s rookie teammate MJ Melendez sits at the seventh best odds at +6500.

The standout rookies have been a bright spot for a struggling Royals teams who sit at 29-50 and last place in the AL Central.