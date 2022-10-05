KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals rising star Bobby Witt Jr. put his name amongst the best of the best by reaching 20+ homeruns and 30+ stolen bases.

Witt joins Barry Bonds (1997), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Mike Trout (2012, 2013), and Ronald Acuña Jr. (2019), as players under the age of 22 who have completed a 20-30 season.

Throughout his rookie season, Witt made enough plays to be in the consideration for the Rookie of the Year award, but has sense dropped out as a top-3 candidate thanks to the high level of play from other rookies around the league.

Witt began his rookie season with high expectations and delivered almost immediately, despite the Royals failing to make the postseason again.

He is one of several prospects that made their debuts during the 2022 campaign in what has become a youth movement for the club.

The Royals play their final game of the season on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. on the road against the Cleveland Guardians.