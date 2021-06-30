Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto named to All-Star Futures Game roster

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 10: Bobby Witt Jr. #90 of the Kansas City Royals bats during an intrasquad scrimmage as part of summer workouts at Kauffman Stadium on July 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
MESA, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Nick Pratto #88 of the Kansas City Royals looks on during a preseason game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 02, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DENVER — The SirusXM All-Star Futures Game rosters have been announced and two Kansas City Royals prospects have been included on the American League side.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and second baseman Nick Pratto will represent the Royals at Coors Field on July 11.

Witt Jr. is No. 5 on the MLB’s top 100 prospects list.

Currently playing for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in double-A, he is batting .286 with 12 homeruns and a .551 slugging percentage.

Pratto also plays for the Naturals and is batting .280 with 13 homeruns and a .604 slugging percentage. He is number 100 on the top prospects list.

