Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto named to All-Star Futures Game roster

DENVER — The SirusXM All-Star Futures Game rosters have been announced and two Kansas City Royals prospects have been included on the American League side.
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and second baseman Nick Pratto will represent the Royals at Coors Field on July 11.
Witt Jr. is No. 5 on the MLB’s top 100 prospects list.
Currently playing for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in double-A, he is batting .286 with 12 homeruns and a .551 slugging percentage.
Pratto also plays for the Naturals and is batting .280 with 13 homeruns and a .604 slugging percentage. He is number 100 on the top prospects list.