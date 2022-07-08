KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals return home to Kauffman Stadium to face the Cleveland Guardians and infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is back in the starting lineup.

Witt left in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros on Tuesday after getting hit in the hand with a ball that caused swelling.

Earlier in the same game, Witt hit his team-high 12th homerun of the season.

The Royals top prospect entering the season missed two games on the road and will now play in front of home fans in the first of a three-game series against Cleveland.

Witt has been consistent despite a struggling Royals team as he leads the team in homeruns, RBI and slugging percentage (.444).

The season has reached it’s midpoint and the Royals sit at 30-51 through 81 games and last in the AL Central.

With the MLB All-Star game around the corner, the Royals will look to turn things around as trade rumors and coaching questions surround the ball club.

The Royals and Guardians play ball at 7:10 p.m. wearing the City Connect jerseys and a fireworks show planned for after the game.