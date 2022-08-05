KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The plaque hanging in Cooperstown, New York, memorializing Buck O’Neil among the greatest baseball players in history will temporarily come down as it heads for a trip to Kansas City.

In partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the plaque will be on display at the NLBM on August 12 and at Kauffman Stadium on August 13.

Buck’s plaque will be at Kauffman during the annual Salute to the Negro Leagues event when the Royals host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before the game, the plaque will be part of a pregame ceremony, then will be held inside the Royals Hall of Fame throughout the duration of the game.

O’Neil was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on December 5, 2021, and his plaque was enshrined on July 24 in Cooperstown.

He played for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues where he won the 1942 Negro World Series. He became the first African-American coach in American or National League history when he took over for the Chicago Cubs in 1962.