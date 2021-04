Kansas City Royals Carlos Santana gestures while rounding the bases after his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In game one of the Kansas City Royals doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays, designated hitter and first baseman Carlos Santana collected his 1,000th walk of his career.

The milestone makes “Slamtana” the fourth active player with 1,000 or more career walk, behind Miguel Cabrera (1,162), Joey Votto (1,219) and Albert Pujols (1,333).

Santana joined the Royals in the offseason on a two-year deal worth $17.5 million.