Charlie Hustle debuts latest ‘Communi-TEE’ featuring Royals legend George Brett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based clothing company Charlie Hustle unveiled their latest philanthropic T-shirt design, part of their “Communi-TEE” collection featuring Kansas City Royals legend George Brett.

The George Brett design features a picture of the Hall of Famer and his signature, just in time for Opening Day. Proceeds from the shirt benefit the Mid-America Chapter of ALS Association.

“Communi-TEES are integral to the Charlie Hustle philosophy and brand identity,” Chase McAnulty, Charlie Hustle Founder and CEO, said. “This one is definitely special, as it combines one of Kansas City’s greatest athletes and an important nonprofit doing critical work in the community.”

Brett has been raising awareness and money for ALS since the 1970’s.

“I retired from the baseball field in 1993, but I won’t retire from the fight against ALS until a cure is found,” Brett said.

The shirt also joins the Crown Town collection which includes several items to for fans to wear and support the Royals.

The ALS George Brett Tee is available online or in store at 419 W. 47th Street, Kansas City, Mo 64112.

