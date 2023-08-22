Although a plurality of Clay County voters seem open to a new Kansas City Royals stadium in North Kansas City, most oppose a new sales tax to support the $1 billion venue.

That’s according to a recent survey of 300 registered Clay County voters by Bold Decision, a D.C. firm that provides research services for corporate, political and public-sector clients, a copy of which was provided to the Kansas City Business Journal. Bold Decision declined to say who paid for the survey, citing company policy, but verified its authenticity Monday.

It provides a point-in-time look at how Clay County residents view a new Royals stadium and sales tax, before the team releases more details and confirms its site selection next month.

Royals officials declined to comment on the survey.

Among the Royals’ two finalist stadium sites, the Clay County respondents were more supportive of a ballpark in North Kansas City versus Kansas City’s East Village in Jackson County. Close to half of the people surveyed, or 47%, said they would favor a North Kansas City stadium, with 37% opposed and 15% undecided.

However, the Clay County voters indicated strong opposition to a new sales tax for a Royals move to North Kansas City. Seventy percent of respondents said they would be opposed, 22% were in support and 8% were undecided about their stance on a new tax “to help fund construction of a new multibillion-dollar stadium and mixed-use development.”

The Royals have said sales tax dollars would help pay for a new $1 billion stadium, but not a surrounding $1 billion ballpark district, which would be privately funded.

