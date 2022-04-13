KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals President Dayton Moore was honored by SevenDays with the 2022 Ripple of Kindness Award Wednesday morning for the charitable work he does in the Kansas City community.

The award was presented to Moore on Wednesday morning at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, by the 2021 honoree former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

SevenDays is a Kansas City-based nonprofit organization that overcomes hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue

