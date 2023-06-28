As residents await specifics about a potential downtown stadium for the Kansas City Royals, the master developer behind one of the team’s two finalist sites has further readied its properties for what could become a future land sale.

Kansas City’s planning department recently issued zoning compliance letters for 12.25 acres throughout the East Village, which is bounded north to south by Eighth and 12th streets and west to east by Cherry and Charlotte streets.

Legal counsel for VanTrust Real Estate LLC requested the letters for about 6.5 acres it has assembled in the eight-block area, plus 5.7 acres owned by Kansas City and approved for sale to the local developer this spring.

Government bodies issue zoning compliance letters to confirm what land uses are permitted under a property’s existing zoning. The letters often are required as a condition of property acquisitions or refinances, demonstrating to lenders and title companies that sites may be used for particular types of development.

VanTrust described its letter requests for the East Village as a “standard part of (its) due diligence and property ownership processes,” rather than a requirement of any imminent sale to the Royals or other parties.

Keep reading in the Kansas City Business Journal.