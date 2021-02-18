Duffy honors Ventura; switches jersey number to #30

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 23: Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals reacts as he walks to the dugout after being pulled in the sixth inning while taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in game six of the 2015 MLB American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 23, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been over four years since Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

With the 2021 season on the horizon, Royals pitcher Danny Duffy decided to change his jersey number to the one worn by the late Ventura, with his mother’s permission of course.

With the blessing of Yordano's mother, Marisol, plus former and current teammates, Duffman will wear No. 30 to honor his friend. pic.twitter.com/i8mj3MqKjo — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 18, 2021

In the season following his death, the club honored Ventura by placing black patches on their jerseys that read “ACE 30”. His mother, Marisol, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Royals home opener.

We welcome Yordano Ventura’s mother, Marisol and grandfather, Raul to throw out today’s ceremonial first pitch. #Ace30 pic.twitter.com/eGkN1HY1iA — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 10, 2017

Former Royal Eric Hosmer made the same gesture when he joined the San Diego Padres in 2018.