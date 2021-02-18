Duffy honors Ventura; switches jersey number to #30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It has been over four years since Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.
With the 2021 season on the horizon, Royals pitcher Danny Duffy decided to change his jersey number to the one worn by the late Ventura, with his mother’s permission of course.
In the season following his death, the club honored Ventura by placing black patches on their jerseys that read “ACE 30”. His mother, Marisol, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Royals home opener.
Former Royal Eric Hosmer made the same gesture when he joined the San Diego Padres in 2018.