Former Kansas City Royals and 1985 World Series champion pitcher, Joe Beckwith, dies at 66

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals and 1985 World Series champion Joe Beckwith died at the age of 66.
Beckwith was drafted out of Auburn University to the Los Angeles Dodgers where he won the 1981 World Series.
He joined the Royals in 1984 and won a second World Series in 1985, the first in Royals franchise history.
Beckwith was born in Opelika, Alabama in 1955 and went on to play at Auburn from 1974 to 1977. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
He ended his MLB career with a 3.54 ERA in 229 games.