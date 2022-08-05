KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the day he debuted with is new team, Eric Hosmer stepped to the plate in the stadium he used to call home.

Hosmer was traded to the Boston Red Sox from the San Diego Padres on Tuesday and two days later, he debuted at Kauffman Stadium against his former team, the Kansas City Royals, with whom he won the 2015 World Series.

“I felt like I was traveling on a time machine,” Hosmer said. “Everything just kind of went fast-forward.”

Hosmer walked out for his first at-bat to a large ovation from the home crowd and stopped for an embrace with his former teammate behind the plate, catcher Salvador Perez.

The four-time Golden Glover raised his helmet over his head in a salute to the crowd at the K.

“These fans were basically here for all of us through our ups and downs,” Hosmer said. “I think they just all remember us as champions.”

Hosmer’s debut ended with him going 0-for-3 at the plate, but his momentous return will be a moment he remembers.

“Glad to get all that stuff out of the way in the most humble way possible,” Hosmer said. “Now we can get back to trying to win some ballgames.”