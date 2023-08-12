QUEENS, N.Y. — Nicky Lopez has found his footing with his new team, the Atlanta Braves.

The former Kansas City Royals utility player upped his game in his first time suiting up for the team with the best record in the MLB.

Lopez started at shortstop and was 4 for 6 with five RBIs, a double and his first home run since 2021 against the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

He also pitched a scoreless ninth inning including a walk on 12 pitches.

Lopez is the fourth Major Leaguer player this season to homer and pitch and a scoreless inning in the same game.

Before the 28-year-old was traded in late July, he hit .213 with 13 RBIs and 30 strikeouts this season.

Lopez batted .248 with 119 RBIs and five homers in five seasons in Kansas City while fielding in the infield, outfield and stepping up to pitch when needed.

It didn’t take long for him to show his skills off with his new club.