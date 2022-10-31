KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera officially announced his retirement on Monday.

Butera spent 12 seasons in the majors. He was the backup catcher for the Royals from 2015-18, playing behind Salvador Perez. He also caught the final out in the 2015 World Series on a strike from Wade Davis.

He played with the Royals longer than any other team. He also played for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies.

He appeared in 556 games, finishing with 262 hits, 123 RBIs and 19 home runs.