WICHITA, Kan. — Jeremy Giambi, who was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1996, has died at the age of 47, according to his agent Joel Wolfe.

Wolfe said that Giambi died at his parent’s house in Southern California on Wednesday.

Giambi was drafted in 1996 in the sixth round out of Cal State Fullerton, making his debut with the Royals on Sept. 1, 1998. He played in Kansas City for two seasons before he was traded to the Oakland Athletics for Brett Paxton in the 2000 season. While there, he played with his brother Jason for two seasons.

Giambi would finish his career with the Boston Red Sox in 2003.

Over the course of his career, Giambi hit .263 with 52 home runs and 209 RBIs. He was a part of the team that was depicted in the 2011 film “Moneyball” featuring Brad Pitt.