KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Dave Wickersham died at the age of 86 this weekend.

Wickersham, father of FOX4 reporter Carey Wickersham, played for the Kansas City A’s from 1960 to 1963 and the Royals in 1969. He pitched the first ever Royals Opening Day.

“My dad taught me so much. To stand up for what you believe in. To gently share your faith. To work hard. To love big and forgive easily. I’ve had a million big hugs from him. He’s prayed for me and my siblings and our children everyday for years,” Carey wrote.

During the weekend that included a series between the Oakland A’s and the Royals, Carey said her father would have been cheering on Kansas City to win.

“We all miss him this Father’s Day. But he’s celebrating with his heavenly Father now. What could be better? Thank you Dad. You ran the race. You finished it will,” Carey wrote.

