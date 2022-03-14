KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Jakob Junis has signed a one year, $1.75 million dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.

Junis was with the Royals organization for five years, making his major league debut in 2017.

Junis has pitched in 105 games for the Royals, starting 89 of them. He has a current record of 29-35 with a 4.82 ERA.

Junis went 2-4 last season with an ERA of 5.26.

