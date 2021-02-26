Former Royals pitcher Kelvin Herrera calls it a career

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Kelvin Herrera #40 of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the New York Mets during Game Five of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on November 1, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Kelvin Herrera has officially retired from the baseball.

Herrera took to social media with a letter thanking the Royals for giving him a chance in the big leagues.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me, but after 10 MLB seasons, 2 World Series, 2 All-Star Games and 1 World Baseball Classic I am happy to call it a career and focus on my family and the next chapter of my life,” the letter said.

Born in Tenares, Dominican Republic, Herrera was signed as an international free agent with the Royals in 2006. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 21, 2011.

I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my career, starting with the Kansas City Royals organization who believed in this kid from Tenares, Dominican Republic and gave him [a] chance to do something meaningful with his life. From ownership, to the Front Office, the staff, my teammates and last but not least, the fans. I owe you guys everything. Kelvin Herrera

A two-time All-Star, Herrera formed part of the 2015 World Series championship squad that defeated the New York Mets in five games.

Herrera was traded to the Washington Nationals in 2018. The next year, he was signed by the Chicago White Sox.