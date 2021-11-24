Former Royals pitcher Wade Davis retires

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 01: Wade Davis #17 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates defeating the New York Mets to win Game Five of the 2015 World Series at Citi Field on November 1, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Mets with a score of 7 to 2 to win the World Series. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals and 2015 World Series winning pitcher Wade Davis has announced his retirement.

Davis signed a one-year minor league contract with the Royals in 2021 and will finish his career in royal blue.

The 36-year-old was drafted in 2009 by the Tampa Bay Rays and joined the Royals in 2013 via a trade.

In 2015, his dominant postseason earned him the Babe Ruth Award as he helped the Royals win their first World Series championship since 1975.

“Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person,” Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations, said. “He helped anchor one of the very best bullpens in Royals history which was a major factor in our World Championship in 2015.”

In 2016, Davis was traded to the Chicago Cubs for Jorge Soler. He then joined the Colorado Rockies in 2017, before returning to Kansas City in 2021.

He played in 40 games with the Royals in 2021 and recorded 38 strikeouts with 19 walks, also collecting a pair of saves. He recorded his final save on July 24 vs. Detroit, his 49th as a Royal, tying Steve Farr for the ninth-most in franchise history.