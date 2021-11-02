Former Royals star Jorge Soler named World Series MVP with Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He started the Braves off with a home run in Game 1 and knocked another out of the park in Game 6, helping Atlanta secure its second World Series win.

Now Jorge Soler is the 2021 World Series MVP.

In July, the Kansas City Royals traded Soler to the Braves in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Kaley Kalich.

The former Royals star got the Braves off to a smashing start last week when he became the first player to begin a World Series with a home run.

“I didn’t know that was a thing until I was told a little later on in the game,” he said.

On Saturday night, Soler did it again, going deep in the seventh inning of Game 4 to lift the Braves to a 3-2 win.

Finally on Tuesday night, Soler crushed a 446-foot, three-run homer over the train tracks at Houston’s Minute Maid Park to give the Braves a 3-0 lead. Soler tapped his heart twice before beginning his home run trot.

Atlanta ended up winning 7-0 in Game 6 to become World Series champions.

Soler’s three homers tied a Braves record for home runs in a single postseason series. All of those homers also helped give the Braves a lead, which the MLB says makes him one of just six players to ever hit at least three go-ahead home runs in a World Series. Baseball greats like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig have also achieved that feat.

Soler’s home run power won’t come as much of a surprise to Royals fans.

In 2019, Soler hit 48 homeruns with the Royals, breaking a team record. It’s now tied for the most in a single season with Salvador Perez who accomplished the milestone in 2021. Soler played in a career high 162 games that season with .265 batting average.

Soler’s former teammates in Kansas City flooded social media with support after his Game 6 homer. The Royals also congratulated Soler on his new MVP status.

Congratulations to the World Champion @Braves, and World Series MVP @solerpower12! pic.twitter.com/zB2whOKLEM — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 3, 2021

Soler Power!! — Whit Merrifield (@WhitMerrifield) November 3, 2021

🌞 — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) November 3, 2021

👀👀👀 soler powerrrr — Ryan O'Hearn (@Rohearn11) November 3, 2021

Soley 💣!!!! Let’s go JORGY!! — Nicky Lopez (@nick3lopez) November 3, 2021