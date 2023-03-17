KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free tickets are now available for a chance to check out the Kansas City Royals before Opening Day, and you don’t need to leave Kansas City.

Players and coaches will work out at Kauffman Stadium, and the event is free and open to anyone who wants to see the team.

Free Royals Workout Day Wednesday, March 29 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free parking at Kauffman Stadium



The Royals say the event is free, but fans still need a ticket to enter Kauffman Stadium. They are available online now at Royals.com/workoutday.

The team will also have a live DJ, the retail store will be open, and limited concessions will be available for purchase.

The Royals hope fans will join the team back at Kauffman the following day for Opening Day on March 30.

The boys in blue host the Minnesota Twins.

Opening Day Schedule at Kauffman Stadium 12 p.m. — Gates Open 1 p.m. — Brothers Osborne Concert 3:15 p.m. — First Pitch



Opening Day tickets are still available through the Royals website.