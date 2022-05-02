KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher was placed on the 10-day Injured List with a hamstring injury and MJ Melendez was recalled from Omaha in a corresponding move.

Gallagher, 1-for-1 with and RBI, left in the fourth inning of the Royals’ loss to the New York Yankees with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, moving DH Salvador Perez to the catcher spot for the remainder of the game.

Melendez is the club’s top catching prospect who was drafted with the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft.

The 23-year-old has 13 hits, 2 home runs and 6 RBI in 21 games in 2022 with the Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA).

In 2021, Melendez spent time with the Storm Chasers and AA-side the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Combined, he has a .288 batting average and 41 homeruns.

After suffering a series sweep against the Yankees, the Royals will play at the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday before returning home to face them on Tuesday and Wednesday.