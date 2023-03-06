KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than four weeks away from the start of the brand new Royals season, the organization announced Opening Day plans and festivities.

The Royals will face their divisional rival, Minnesota Twins March 30 at 3:10 p.m. to start a three-game series. The opening week will continue at the K as they will face the Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game series before heading on the road to San Francisco.

Tickets start at $29, or the team says fans can save more with the season-bundled ticket pack.

Here is what is planned before first pitch:

Bobby Witt, Jr. Bobblehead gate giveaway

On its 50th Anniversary, full powder blue uniforms return and make their debut at Kauffman Stadium

Pre-game Concert by Grammy-award-winning Country Rock duo Brothers Osborne Located on the Miller Lite Fountain Bar Deck (above the left-center field fountains facing the field) The concert will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Fans must have an Opening Day game ticket to attend

Pre-game Opening Day ceremony Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Kauffman Stadium Fountains Members of the 1973 Royals Opening Day team will be in attendance. This was the first team to wear full powder blues Flyover by aircraft from Whiteman Air Force Base

