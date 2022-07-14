KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Admittedly, 18-year-old Jack Shaw says he isn’t that much of a baseball fan.

But on Tuesday, July 12, the Overland Park native chose to go root on his hometown Kansas City Royals, but with a twist.

Shaw and his friends attended Dollar Dog Night, where, as the name suggests, hot dogs are sold for $1 each at Kauffman Stadium.

The challenge: Eat one hot dog every half inning, for a total of 18.

The official duration of Tuesday’s game was 3 hours and 8 minutes, meaning Shaw was eating on average about six hot dogs every hour.

Shaw completed the challenge and posted it on TikTok where it already has nearly 800,000 views and 68,000 likes as of Thursday.

“The ride home was rough, but I fell asleep immediately when I got home and had some of the best sleep of my life,” Shaw told FOX4.

His TikTok caught the Royals’ attention. They commented: “Simultaneously impressed and concerned.”

At the end of his video, he said despite a Royals loss, he emerged victorious.

Shaw’s caption reads, “I never want another hot dog again in my life,” but even this Dollar Dog Night champion and future Nebraska Cornhusker says it’s not out of the question.

“I’m never going to say that I’d never do it again, but it was extremely difficult,” Shaw said. “If people think they can do it, I say give it shot! But the waiting between half innings to start again definitely made it extremely difficult.”