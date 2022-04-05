KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest installment of MLB The Show released on Tuesday and fans can now catch a glimpse of how their favorite players rank in the game.

For the Kansas City Royals, the top spot belongs to none other than catcher Salvador Perez.

His 88 overall makes him the fourth-highest ranked catcher in the game.

Yasmani Grandal – Chicago White Sox – 93 overall Will Smith – Los Angeles Dodgers – 90 overall J.T. Realmuto – Philadelphia Phillies – 90 Overall

Pitcher Zack Greinke, who made his return to the Royals in the offseason, is ranked 87th overall, followed by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (84) and second baseman Nicky Lopez (83).

Top 10 Royals rankings

C Salvador Perez – 88 SP Zack Greinke – 87 SS Adalberto Mondesi – 84 2B Nicky Lopez – 83 LF Andrew Benintendi – 79 CF Micahel Taylor – 79 RF Whit Merrifield – 78 CP Scott Barlow – 76 SP Brady Singer – 76 C Cam Gallagher – 75

Additionally, prospect Bobby Witt Jr. comes in at a 72 overall ahead of making his debut on Opening Day.