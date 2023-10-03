The Kansas City Royals‘ late surge (30 wins, 41 losses) since the All-Star Game couldn’t boost its average attendance during the 2023 season, which stood at 16,254 as of the All-Star break.

The team finished the year with 1,277,686 attendees at Kauffman Stadium, according to the Kansas City Business Journal‘s sister publication Sports Business Journal.

That’s an average of 16,136 fans per game during a year when the Royals matched the club record for losses (56-106) set by the 2005 team.

Despite the poor on-field performance, the Royals did see attendance increase 1% year over year during its 81 home games, compared to 15,971 in 2022. The team ranked 28th among the 30 MLB clubs.

The Royals finished the 2023 regular season as the second-worst team in baseball.

Only the Oakland Athletics had a worse record (50-112). The A’s, who are exploring a move to Las Vegas, also were the lowest-ranked team in terms of attendance with 832,352 fans for the 2023 season.

