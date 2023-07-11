KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball’s biggest stars go head-to-head Tuesday evening in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The American League All-Stars have won the last nine matchups against the National League.

On Tuesday, New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will start for the AL and the Arizona Diamondback’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for NL.

MLB stars like the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr., the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Rangers’ Marcus Semien were named to their respective starting rosters.

Kansas City Royals fans might also see catcher Salvador Perez take the field. He was selected to his eighth All-Star Game as a reserve and is the lone Royal named to the All-Star roster this season.

See the full MLB All-Star Game rosters here.

How to Watch

Anyone with access to FOX4 through cable or antenna can watch Tuesday night.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. on FOX4

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. after pregame introductions and the National Anthem

You can also stream on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app, but you’ll need a cable subscription to log in. Or you can stream on fubo with a free trial and no cable subscription needed.