ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals (24-31) are hosting the Kansas City Royals (16-38) for a two-game series as the teams renew their I-70 rivalry.

Fans outside the Kansas City area can watch Monday’s game for free on MLB.TV. The Kansas City area is in an MLB.TV blackout. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m.

St. Louis has gone 11-15 at home and 24-31 overall. The Cardinals have gone 10-23 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Kansas City has an 8-17 record in road games and a 16-38 record overall. The Royals have a 4-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

Royals pitcher Josh Staumont will start Monday. The right-hander has served as a reliever, so this will be his first-career start. He has a 4.76 ERA over 18 games and 17 innings this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Paul Goldschmidt has 17 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 11-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 14 doubles and nine home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-36 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs