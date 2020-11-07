In his final season, Royals’ Alex Gordon earns second Platinum Glove Award

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon catches a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers Niko Goodrum during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days after earning his eighth Gold Glove, Kansas City Royals favorite Alex Gordon found out he’s gone platinum.

On Friday, the retiring outfielder was named the American League’s Rawlings Platinum Glove winner for the 2020 season. It’s an honor that goes to the league’s top defender and the second time Gordon has won the award, also earning it in 2014.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won for the fourth year in a row in the National League.

In the 10 years that Rawlings Platinum Gloves have been awarded, Gordon is the only outfielder to earn the honor twice.

Platinum Glove winners are determined by a combination of fan votes and the Society for American Baseball Research’s Defensive Index for each of the nine Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in each league.

Gordon’s stats this season, and in many seasons before, certainly back up why he deserves the Platinum Glove.

Gordon had four outfield assists in 2020, which tied for sixth most in the American League. But even more impressive, from late June 2018 to his final game in 2020, he made just one error in 500 chances over his last 273 games in the outfield. The only miscue occurred in May 2019.

“He was perfect in his final 152 games in the field,” the Royals said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Gordon joined Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente and first baseman Wes Parker (both in 1972) as the only position players to win a Gold Glove in their last big league season. His eight Gold Gloves also tie Frank White for the most in Royals history.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement in September after a 14-year career with the Royals.

Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Royals and has since become one of the most popular players in the franchise’s half-century existence.

After his retirement, Gordon said his immediate plans were to hit the links and, after diligently adhering to a healthy diet, he’s dying for some pizza.

“It’s kind of bittersweet because this is hard for me to do,” he said. “This is what I’ve done my whole life. But at the same time I’m excited to be around my family, be around my kids, and just catch up on things I’ve missed my whole life.”