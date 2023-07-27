INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County legislators heard Thursday about a potential terms sheet to try and keep the Kansas City Royals in the county.

“It sounds like from discussions that I’ve had with other legislators across the river that they’ve had a terms sheet for a long time,” Legislator Manny Abarca said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday, talking about the team’s discussions with Clay County for a new stadium there.

“For transparency’s sake, this is an opportunity for the legislature to be brought into the discussion.”

Abarca wants to know what’s in the term sheet — a document detailing the basic details and asks of taxpayers, financial requirements, all laying the groundwork for a new Kansas City Royals stadium. Abarca wants the Royals and County Executive Frank White to release more information.

“I think it’s a greater opportunity to show clear leadership. I mean the fact that there’s not been transparency around this topic and discussion unless he wants to have that is kind of disappointing,” Abarca said of White.

Abarca and the other county legislators were at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum on Thursday for a legislative workshop.

County legislators would first have to decide whether residents get to vote on a 3/8ths cent sales tax extension. If voters approve that, the money generated from it would go to what the Chiefs and the Royals want in the future when it comes to their stadiums.

“Yes, I have not seen it,” Jackson County Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee said when asked whether only White had seen the sheet.

Another person at the Truman Library on Thursday was former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

“You know, at the end of the day, I think John Sherman is a good, honest, trustworthy guy who loves this team and loves this city. I think that perhaps things got a little bit ahead of the cart,” James said when asked how he thinks the Royals chairman has handled this scenario.

The Royals aren’t commenting on the sheet. James hopes personalities don’t attack one another as the stadium process continues.

On Tuesday, FOX sent an open records request to the county, asking about the sheet.

“Jackson County has reviewed your request and has determined that if any such records did exist they would be closed records under Missouri Sunshine Law, Section610.021 (2),” Jackson County Executive Office spokesperson Marshanna Smith said in response Wednesday.

James told FOX4 Thursday he preferred a plan to build a ballpark near 18th and Vine, but that’s not one of the team’s final two sites. With what’s become public of the Royals’ stadium plans, James isn’t sure if a 3/8ths cent sales tax extension would pass in April 2024.

“However, people need to understand, the sales tax isn’t just about the Royals,” he said. “The sales tax is also about the Chiefs, and the sales tax that we need in order to sustain both of our teams needs to be extended.”

Last Friday, Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said his team’s preference right now is to upgrade and renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How long another sales tax extension would last is not yet known.