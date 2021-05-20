Jarrod Dyson passes Royals legend Frank White for 5th in franchise history in stolen bases

Kansas City Royals’ Jarrod Dyson (1) runs home to score on a bunt single by Nicky Lopez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, Jarrod Dyson positioned himself in the Kansas City Royals record books.

With a stolen base in the victory, Dyson recorded his 179th stolen base for the franchise, breaking the tie he had with Royals legend Frank White.

Dyson now sits 22 stolen bases behind Hall of Famer George Brett (201). Willie Wilson holds the franchise record of 612.

Dyson rejoined the the Royals in the offseason on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Before coming back to Kansas City, he spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

After a sweep of the Brewers, the Royals will now host the Detroit Tigers starting Friday.