KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans may be looking ahead to the 2024 season, but there’s still another chance to have fun with the team this fall at Kauffman Stadium.

The 2023 Royals Charities Sluggerrr Run takes place in and around the stadium with 5 and 10K races on Saturday, October 14th.

Registration takes place through October 13th, but the club recommends you sign up soon for a reduced cost and to guarantee a spot, whether you plan to run in-person or virtually.

Here’s what you’ll get for participating:

One voucher good for a View Level Reserved ticket to any 2024 home game

One commemorative Sluggerrr Run T-Shirt

The overall male and female winners receive two Diamond Club tickets to a game mutually agreed upon for next season. There are also prizes for winners in each age group

Food and drink follows the race

Here are the price breakdowns during general registration:

$45 for the 5K

$50 for the 10K

$30 for the Virtual 5K

$40 for the Virtual 10K

5K Family 4-pack runs $145

10K Family 4-pack runs $175

If there are still spots available, race day registration costs $50 for the 5K and $65 for the 10K.

Runners can pick up packets on Friday, October 13th between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Price Chopper at 1030 W. 103rd Street in Kansas City, Mo., in the Watts Mills Plaza near State Line. Virtual runners will get their packets in the mail.