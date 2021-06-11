Jorge Soler joins the 100 career homerun club

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler hits a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler blasted his 100th career homerun in Thursday’s win over the Athletics.

In the top of the eighth inning, “Soler Power” sent his sixth homerun of the season to left center field which also brought in catcher Salvador Perez to increase the Royals’ lead 6-1.

Jorge joins in on the fun with a milestone! The 100th home run of his career!#VoteSoler: https://t.co/fEY1ycYg48#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/OydyISMlYh — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2021

Since joining Kansas City in 2017 from the Chicago Cubs, Soler has now hit 73 homers including a league leading 48 in 2019.

In 2021, Soler is fifth in home runs, behind Perez (14), Carlos Santana (10), Andrew Benintendi (7) and Hunter Dozier (7), and fifth in RBI (27), behind Perez (40), Whit Merrifield (36), Santana (36), Benintendi (30).

Soler has struggled so far this season with a batting average of .179, his lowest since 2017.

Happy Jorge is the most wholesome thing you'll see tonight and the exact same mood we have right now.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/g8wBHPlGWK — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2021

The Royals currently sit at 30-31 and will hope that Soler and the rest of the team will continue to build momentum as they near the halfway point of the season.