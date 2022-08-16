KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since September of last year, a Kansas City Royals player was named the American League Player of the Week.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino blasted his way to the award hitting 4 homeruns, 6 RBI and a .500 OBP.

“Statistically, it was a good week for me. More importantly, though, 7-4 homestand against some pretty good teams,” Pasquantino said.

Since getting the call up in June, the “Italian Nightmare” is batting .261 with 8 homeruns and 14 RBI.

He is now fifth on the team in homeruns behind Salvador Perez (17), Bobby Witt Jr. (15), MJ Melendez (14), and Hunter Dozier (10).

Pasquantino is part of the club’s youth movement brought on by injuries, trades and performance.

The Royals sit at 48-69 and visit the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.