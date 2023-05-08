KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher James McArthur from the Philadelphia Phillies.

In that trade, the Royals traded minor league outfielder Junior Marin and cash consideration.

McArthur, 26, was designated for assignment by Philadelphia last Thursday. He will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Also, Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment to make room for McArthur on the 40-man roster.

McArthur has made 5 appearances (4 starts) with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, after being limited to just 13 starts last year due to injury. He was selected to Philadelphia’s 40-man roster in November 2021, after recording a 4.25 ERA with 83 strikeouts between High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading.

Reyes, 27, made the Royals’ Opening Day roster this season but hit .186 before being optioned to Triple-A last week.