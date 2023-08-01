KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made another move before the MLB trade deadline Tuesday.

The Royals have acquired left-hander Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations, the team announced.

The Angels designated Davidson for assignment last Thursday. The 27-year-old made his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2020 and made four starts for the Braves in 2021, including Game 5 of the World Series.

Last season at the trade deadline, Davidson was part of a three-player deal that sent Raisel Iglesias to the Braves and Davidson to the Angels.

So far this season in LA, he has been 1-1 with two saves and 31 strikeouts in 31.2 innings over 18 appearances.

It’s just the latest move the Royals have made before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

On Monday night, the Royals traded right-hander José Cuas to the Chicago Cubs for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

And on Sunday, the team traded infielder Nicky Lopez to the Atlanta Braves for left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn.

The Trade Deadline is 5 p.m. CT Tuesday.