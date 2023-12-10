KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals have finalized a deal to bring left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith back to Kansas City.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com broke the news and reported the deal for the 34-year-old is worth $5 million along with possible bonuses based on performance.

Smith began his Major League Baseball career in KC with the Royals as a 22-year-old back in 2012. He played with the Royals for two seasons.

Other teams he has seen action with since then is Milwaukee, San Fransisco, Atlanta, Houston and he just won a World Series as part of the Texas Rangers.

He went 2-7 in 2023 with Texas and pitched a 4.40 ERA in 57 innings pitched.

Smith was also a 2019 All-Star with the Giants to go along with three total World Series rings in the last three seasons as a part of the Braves, Astros and Rangers.

He saw pitched in relief for two games this past postseason.