KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a few weeks after dropping their 2024 regular season schedule, the Kansas City Royals announced their spring training schedule.
The Royals will start their 22nd season in the Cactus League on Feb. 23, 2024, vs the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City will play 31 games in 30 days during spring training, including two days off in March.
Fans will be able to catch double the Royals action on three occasions for split-squad games on Feb. 27, March 15 and March 21.
Kansas City will play all but one of the 14 other teams in the Cactus League next spring.
The Royals will play four games against the Rangers, three games vs the Guardians, Angels, Cubs and Rockies; two games against the White Sox, Athletics, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Giants, Reds and Brewers; and one game vs the Padres.
But fans won’t be able to see the Royals and Dodgers face off in spring training.
The Royals final spring training game is set for Saturday, March 23, also against the Rangers.
Then they’ll have four days off before their home opener on Thursday, March 28, vs the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.
This will match 2019 for the earliest Opening Day in franchise history and is the second-straight year the Royals will begin the season vs. the Twins.
Here’s the full 2024 spring training schedule:
- Feb. 23 — at Rangers
- Feb. 24 — vs Rangers
- Feb. 25 — at Angels
- Feb. 26 — vs Cubs
- Feb. 27 — vs Rockies and at Padres
- Feb. 28 — at Mariners
- Feb. 29 — at White Sox
- March 1 — vs Athletics
- March 2 — at Guardians
- March 3 — vs Reds
- March 4 — OFF
- March 5 — vs Cubs
- March 6 — vs Mariners
- March 7 — at Rockies
- March 8 — at Rangers
- March 9 — vs Diamondbacks
- March 10 — at Athletics
- March 11 — vs Giants
- March 12 — at Rockies
- March 13 — vs Angels
- March 14 — at Diamondbacks
- March 15 — at Reds and vs Guardians
- March 16 — at Cubs
- March 17 — vs Brewers
- March 18 — OFF
- March 19 — at Giants
- March 20 — vs Angels
- March 21 — at Guardians and vs White Sox
- March 22 — at Brewers
- March 23 — vs Rangers
Ticket details and game times will be announced at a later date.