KANSAS CITY, Mo, — The Kansas City Royals plan to hold two more public meetings to discuss plans for a new ballpark district downtown.

Both meetings will be held next week at the following times and locations.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 Urban Youth Academy 1622 E 17th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 5-6:30 p.m.



Wednesday, Feb. 1 Midwest Genealogy Center Community Hall in Independence 3440 S. Lee’s Summit, Independence, MO 5:30-7 p.m.



The forums will be another chance for the community to hear about plans for the downtown ballpark district from Royals’ leaders and other groups involved with the project.

Members of the Royals, including Chairman and CEO John Sherman will attend the forums. Representatives from architectural firm, Populous, will also be in attendance.

Members of the community will be allowed to ask questions during both meetings.

The Royals held the first public meeting about the new ballpark district in December at the Westport Plexpod. The organization says the public meetings are proof that the Royals want the public’s input on the plans.

The meetings have limited seating capacity. Anyone who cannot attend the meeting, but wishes to learn more about the plans can find additional information about www.kcballparkdistrict.com.