KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announce schedule changes for the 2023 MLB season.

The most noticeable change is that dozens of games will start earlier than they have in the past.

Opening Day will be held Thursday, March 30, at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals will host the Minnesota Twins with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

The remainder of Monday through Thursday games played at Kauffman in April, May and September will begin at 6:40 p.m. First pitch for Friday evening games at Kauffman Stadium will continue to be at 7:10 p.m.

The schedule changes for summer baseball in Kansas City.

Royals games will return to a regular 7:10 p.m. first pitch in June, July and August.

The other change coming to Royals baseball this season is that for the first time since MLB introduced Interleague play in 1997, the Royals will play all other 29 teams.

Season ticket packages and group tickets for all regular season games, including Opening Day, are on sale. Single game tickets will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

The full Royals schedule can be viewed online.