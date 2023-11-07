KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have announced home game times for their 2024 spring training schedule in Surprise, Arizona.

This is the Royals’ 22nd season a part of the offseason’s Cactus League.

The first game will take place against the World Series Champions on Friday, Feb. 23 at Surprise Stadium. The Texas Rangers are designated as the home team for that one, so the time has yet to be determined.

However, the Royals play the Rangers the following day, Feb. 24, as a home team with game time set for 2:05 p.m. CT. KC’s schedule has 15 home games scheduled at that same stadium, including two away games against the Rangers.

There are two night games scheduled for the Royals as the home team. The first is on March 5 at 7:05 p.m. CT against the Chicago Cubs and the last is on March 20 at 8:05 p.m. CT versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Seven of the Royals’ first eight home games will have the first pitch at 2:05 p.m. CT. Five of the seven remaining home games are set for 3:05 p.m.

The spring finale is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on March 23 against Texas.

The regular season will start just five days after that on March 28 at home versus the Minnesota Twins.

Spring training single-game tickets go on sale next Tuesday, Nov. 14 for as low as $8.

Tickets can be purchased online at surprisestadium.com or by phone at 623-222-2222. The Surprise Stadium Box Office will open for in-person ticket sales on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at 8 a.m. MST (9 a.m. CT).

The box office is located at 15960 N. Bullard Ave.