SAN FRANCISCO — The Kansas City Royals won their second game of the 2023 season on Friday.

The Royals opened their first road series of the season with a 3-1 win against the San Francisco Giants to start the weekend.

Solo home runs from Vinnie Pasquantino in the fourth inning and Salvador Perez in the eighth helped propel the Royals to the win.

Brad Keller got his first win of the year with a good start pitching in 5.2 innings and surrendering three hits, three walks and one earned run while striking out three.

Relief pitcher Scott Barlow got his first save of the year.

The two teams meet again at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.