KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is a finalist for the 2022 Louisville Silver Slugger Award.

The award is given to the best player at each position in each league. Perez joins Alejandro Kirk (Toronto Blue Jays), Martin Maldonado (Houston Astros), Sean Murphy (Oakland A’s), Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners), and Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles) as finalists.

Perez has won the Silver Slugger Award a franchise record four times (2016, 2018, 2020, 2021) and a win in 2022 would be his third-consecutive award.

A win would also place him in the top-5 in Silver Sluggers won by catchers all-time.

Salvy finished the season top-5 in RBI, home runs, extra-base hits among catchers and is fifth overall in the American League in batting average (.337).

The award recipient will be announced on November 10 at 5 p.m. Central Time.