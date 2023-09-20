The Kansas City Royals released new renderings of a proposed North Kansas City stadium. (Photo via Kansas City Royals)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals say it’s going to take a little longer to select the site for their new stadium.

The Royals originally planned to announce the site for the $2 billion ballpark district in September, choosing between Clay County and Jackson County.

But now the team said a decision won’t happen by the end of the month. They did not release a new deadline for their announcement.

The Royals are down to two sites: one in the East Village of downtown Kansas City and one in North Kansas City near 18th Avenue and Fayette Street.

The team is planning a $1 billion private investment to help support the entertainment district surrounding the stadium. But funding for the stadium itself would come from a proposed sales tax in whichever county the Royals select, pending voter approval.

But some Jackson County legislators and the Jackson County Sports Authority have all said it’s been a waiting game with few details from the Royals.

Team leaders, however, previously said they gave a detailed term sheet to Jackson County earlier this summer and are ready to negotiate.

On Wednesday, the Royals said their site evaluation is “moving thoughtfully and directly,” including meetings with both counties.

“Leaders in both counties know a critical piece of the evaluation process will be negotiated lease terms so that the Royals, our future partner, and most importantly the voters can know what to expect,” the team said in a statement.

Royals leaders said Jackson and Clay counties know both the Royals and Chiefs need clarity on stadium plans in time for a sales tax vote in April 2024.

The Chiefs have said they don’t want a new stadium right now. They’re looking at a 25-year sales tax extension for an upgrade or renovation to Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, the Royals are looking at a 40-year sales tax extension if they decide to stay in Jackson County.

“We appreciate the update from the Kansas City Royals and look forward to further productive conversations ahead,” KC Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet Wednesday.