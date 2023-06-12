KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals fans will have a new option to help them get through the summer stretch at Kauffman Stadium.

Aramark is in charge of most of the food options at the Kansas City ballpark.

Fans attending Royals games will be able to enjoy a watermelon salad. It is watermelon topped with feta cheese, cucumber, mint, smokes sea salt and a balsamic glaze.

The watermelon salad will be served at the concession stand in Section 203.

It will be available starting Monday night, just in time for the huge crowd that is expected for Chiefs Night at the K.

Aramark will release a fall-inspired menu in August.