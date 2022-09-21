KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Royals President Dayton Moore is no longer with the team, effective Wednesday.

“Effective today, Dayton Moore will be leaving the organization. J.J. Picollo will be responsible for the baseball operations of the Kansas City Royals,” John Sherman, Royals Chairman and CEO, said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Moore began his Major League Baseball career as a scout with the Atlanta Braves in 1994.

The Royals hired Moore as general manager in 2006 and promoted him to president of baseball operations last fall. At that time, Picollo took over as general manager.

“I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you,” Moore said. “I can’t say enough about the great support of this community. Our fans, our sponsors, everything that makes Kansas City special is what we’ve always tried to represent,” Moore said.

Sherman said Kansas City has Moore to thank for making baseball competitive again, and bringing another championship to the city during his reign.

“Dayton resurrected this franchise. It was not in a good spot. He rebuilt the farm system, rebuilt player development, rebuilt the international business, and rebuilt the team, which cumulated in back-to-back American League pennants and a World Series Championship in 2015,” Sherman said.

Picollo became the seventh general manager in Royals history last September. He joined Kansas City’s Baseball Operations Department in 2006 as director of player development.

Sherman said evaluating Royals manager Mike Matheny’s performance with the club will now be part of Picollo’s job. The Royals announced in March that they exercised the club option on Matheny’s contract for the 2023 season.

The Royals are 59-89 heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.