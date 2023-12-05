KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will pick sixth in the 2024 MLB Draft after learning a disappointing fate during the draft lottery from the Winter Meetings in Nashville.

While the Royals finished with the second-worst record last season, they entered Tuesday’s drawing with the same odds at the first overall pick, 18.3%, as MLB’s worst team, the Oakland Athletics, and the Colorado Rockies, who won three more games than Kansas City.

American League Central rival Cleveland Guardians got the first pick, followed by the Cincinnati Reds, Rockies, A’s, and Chicago White Sox.

While Kansas City’s odds at the top pick were among the best, they also had a 55% chance at a top five pick, but were dealt a bit of bad luck for the second-straight year.

The Royals fell to eighth after having the fifth-best odds in MLB’s inaugural lottery. Kansas City took prep catcher Blake Mitchell out of Stinton High School in Texas. He’s the system’s top prospect as things currently stand.

The 2024 MLB Draft takes place in Arlington, Texas, next July.