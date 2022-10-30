KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have hired a new manager.

Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro has been tabbed as the new manager for the Kansas City Royals.

Quatraro follows up former manager Mike Matheny who went 165-219 in three years in Kansas City and was fired on October 5th.

48-year-old Quatraro was with the Rays since 2017 as a third base coach and was promoted to bench coach in 2018.

Before that, he was with the Cleveland Indians from 2014 to 2017 as their assistant hitting coach.

“We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent,” Royals Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager J.J. Picollo said in a press release on Sunday. “Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry. We are looking forward to working alongside Matt to bring winning baseball to our great fans.”

Quatraro has been a part of two World Series-bound squads with Cleveland in 2016 and Tampa Bay in 2020.

“I’m grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office, and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity,” Quatraro said. “I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”

Quatraro’s coaching career began with a 10-year stint in the Rays organization, including stints as the catching instructor/hitting coach at Class-A Hudson Valley in 2004, a coach assignment at Hudson Valley in 2005, four seasons as manager of three different A-level affiliates from 2006-09 and four years as the minor league hitting coordinator from 2010-13.

Quatraro and new Royals general manager Picollo usher in a new era of baseball for Kansas City.

The East Selkirk, New York native will have a full offseason to meet with the team and determine how best to improve the young core of Bobby Witt Jr., M.J. Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino and Brady Singer all led by Salvador Perez.